Several Lincoln City students were among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2019 semester.
Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list. Gracing the list this past term were seniors Justin Delfin, studying information systems, Micah Morgan, studying engineering, Megan Theriau, studying English and Paul Pace, studying management. Pace was also among more than 200 undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox at its Dec. 14, 2019, midyear commencement ceremony. Pace earned a bachelor of arts in management.
All told, 151 students received bachelor's degrees after completing study in one of George Fox's 46 undergraduate bachelor's degree majors or its adult degree programs. Another 71 received a master's degree or a doctorate after completing study in one of the university's graduate programs or in its seminary. The university hosts its primary commencement event in the spring.
George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country and is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a "Best National University." More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university's campus in Newberg, Ore., and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Ore. George Fox offers bachelor's degrees in more than 40 majors, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 master's and doctoral degrees.
