Local students were among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2020 semester.
Among those on the list were three seniors that listen their hometown as Lincoln City; Justin Delfin (Information Systems major), Micah Morgan (Engineering major) and Janelle Winn (Illustration major).
Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list.
George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country and is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a "Best National University." More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university's campus in Newberg, Ore., and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Ore. George Fox offers bachelor's degrees in more than 40 majors, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 master's and doctoral degrees.
