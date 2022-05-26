Local teen Tessa Bonelli Sanquist is running for Miss Oregon’s Outstanding Teen. The competition is a program for girls 13-18 years old and is intended to encourage and reward scholastic achievement, communication skills, talent and community service.
The Miss Oregon Outstanding Teen is held during the Miss Oregon pageant week in Seaside. The pageant selects the representative for the state of Oregon in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen pageant.
Tessa is 14 years old and is homeschooled by her mother, Karen Bonelli Sanquist. She is running under the title of Lane County, as Lincoln City does not have a title holder or a board to run it. Because of this, Tessa was eligible to run for an open title.
According to Miss Oregon’s website, if you live in an area that does not have a local competition, you can compete in a neighboring county that does.
“There were five open spots,” Karen said. “One of the open spots was the Lane County Outstanding Teen. That was the title Tessa was given.”
In order to get the spot, Tessa had to send in a video of a monologue as part of her talent, as well as introductions. She was also interviewed by a panel of five judges who asked about her platform, dyslexia, as well as her interests. Tessa, who has dyslexia, has a platform of ‘dyslexia does not mean disability.’ She hopes to show young girls that they do not need to be shy about having dyslexia.
Miss Oregon’s Outstanding Teen competition will be June 16-18 at the Seaside Convention Center in Seaside.
“It’s a weeklong event,” Tessa said of the competition. “The misses get there on Monday and the teens get there on Tuesday.”
The first couple days include rehearsals and a parade. On Friday, the teens are interviewed. On Saturday, they do an evening gown and are crowned on Sunday.
“There’s about 15-20 teens and there’s about 20 misses,” Tessa said.
Tessa’s interest in pageants began while on a plane to New York while watching a show about a pageant. The next week, Karen had signed Tessa up for the competition.
Karen said there will be a people’s choice option on the Miss Oregon website for people to vote for their choice. The people’s choice will automatically go into the top six. The voting should be up this week. Vote on the website at http://www.missoregon.org/
“She’s looking for sponsorship,” Karen said. “She’s looking for ads. With each ad she gets, she gets a scholarship.”
Those interested in sponsoring Tessa can contact Karen at 503-913-6876.
