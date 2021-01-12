Strong winter tides on the Oregon Coast often change the landscape of local beaches, and occasionally, bring in a deep sea surprise.
That was the case last weekend when local resident Michelle Schuller and her son Riley dug up what they suspected to be a large whale vertebrae on a Lincoln City beach Jan. 9.
Michelle said the excavation took around three hours to completely unearth the suspected bone, but some assistance from the tides made the digging a bit easier. Michelle said her and Riley were very sore in the days that followed but were proud to completely dig out the colossal bone.
With the 'King Tides' taking place up and down the Oregon Coast this week, who knows what treasures will be brought ashore next.
