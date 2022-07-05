In celebration of its 60th anniversary, the Logsden Community Club is holding a family-friendly down-home community picnic from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Admission will be $10 per family or 5$ per individual and free to members of the Logsden Community Club.
Bring your picnic lunch and munch away while listening to the blue grass sounds of Banjo Bobby Llewellyn and Friends. The band made up of local bluegrass pickers plays bluegrass and country music on traditional acoustic instruments, including stand-up doghouse bass, banjo, guitar, fiddle, mandolin and dobro.
Forgot to pack a lunch? Not to worry. Hot dogs, burgers, and soft drinks will be for sale on site. There will be games for the children, and that’s not all! Browsing is encouraged at the silent auction and there will be a 50/50 raffle.
The Logsden Community Club is a nonprofit organization made up of a group of civic minded friends and neighbors who strive to enhance the quality of life in the area. The organization donates a portion of its’ profits back to the community including the Siletz Valley Fire District, Bright Horizons Therapeutic Riding Center, Food Share of Lincoln County and more. Club membership meets for monthly potlucks often featuring educational presentations and other times for fun and socialization. Recently the Community Club members worked together to make Logsden recognized as a Firewise Community, to help combat the effects of drought conditions and prevent spread of fires that threaten the area. In addition to being recently refurbished the building is designated as a Red Cross receiving center in the event of a natural disaster.
Membership dues, rental fees, grants and fundraisers keep the facility open and available for community and family gatherings. The Fall Harvest Festival, the annual fundraiser that features fruits and vegetables from the fall harvest, canned goods, homemade wares, and an abundance of delightful baked goods, brings people from far and wide.
Located at the junction of the Logsden/Siletz Highway and Moonshine Park Road, the Community Club is situated on a historic site where the local school once sat. Today’s facility, built in the 1980s, is available to rent for local gatherings including weddings, birthdays, classes, family reunions and other events. The facility also features a commercial kitchen. The cost is nominal and members of the club qualify for a reduced rate. Cost for club membership is $25 per year for those living in the greater Logsden area.
The community club invites you to join in to celebrate the beauty of a July summer day with family and friends.
