While North Lincoln residents are enduring a pandemic and recovering from the devastation of the Echo Mountain fires, there is no doubt that Halloween will be different this year.
That got us thinking; was there another event in our area’s history that significantly altered our favorite spooky holiday?
We turned to our archives here at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum to find a time in history that would prove a worthy comparison. What we found proved to be the darkest Halloween in North Lincoln County.
Those of us who pass out candy to trick-or-treaters know the routine – at dusk we turn on our porch light to let the monsters and princesses know that we are open for business. On October 31, 1941, this was strictly forbidden. The headline in the News Guard the day before read, “Home Defense Unit Set for Tests – BLACKOUT!”
The article highlights the instructions to the public on the night of Halloween, the purpose stating, “1. Officially to test the Northwest Air Combat and interceptor forces of the United States Army” and “2. Officially to test Civilian defense units.”
Anytime between 7 p.m. and midnight, citizens were to listen for fire sirens and then turn off all lights in and around their homes and cover windows so that no light would show. They were to pull over if driving and turn off their headlights. An airplane then flew over to see the effectiveness of the drill. Those who were outside to watch the plane fly over were instructed to not smoke cigarettes.
Any hint of light could be a target for the enemy.
All of this, of course, was to prepare for a possible air attack on the Pacific Coast. These drills were justified as the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor occurred only a little over a month later.
The Coast Guard installed observation stations, patrolled the beach by horseback, and set up temporary posts in places like the Nelscott Community Kitchen (now the location of the Elks Lodge) to keep watch of the coastline.
Residents also witnessed a U.S. Navy blimp that patrolled our coastline looking for submarines. The North Lincoln Guerrillas formed in 1942, initially enlisting over 65 men. These citizens met twice a week for 2-hour drill periods to prepare for an attack that fortunately did not happen here in North Lincoln County.
Some current members of our community were present for and remember experiencing these blackouts. One of our museum founders and first Board President, Ed Johann, was enlisted at Pearl Harbor during the attack and saved many lives.
Reviewing historical events will lend some perspective and remind us of the sacrifices that were made in the past. Someday in the future, undoubtedly, folks will look back for historical perspective on the sacrifices that our community has made in 2020.
For more, please visit the museum and/or our website. We are open Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 4907 NW HWY 101 in Taft.
