Beginning in January, community members are preventing type 2 diabetes together with the lifestyle change intervention offered by the Newport 60+ Center. Diabetes Prevention Program is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
It is estimated that 45% of people in Lincoln County have higher-than-normal blood glucose (sugar) levels. People with prediabetes may develop type 2 diabetes within three years if they do not take steps to prevent it.
The Diabetes Prevention Program, led by a trained lifestyle coach, is a safe place where groups of participants learn the skills they need to make changes to prevent diabetes. Participants work toward losing weight, being more physically active and managing stress.
Darcy de la Rosa, MPH, RD, Diabetes Prevention Program facilitator, said, “she is excited to offer a proven approach to preventing or delaying the onset of type 2 diabetes through achievable lifestyle changes made with the support of a coach and one’s peers.”
This revolutionary program promotes a collaborative, non-judgmental approach to wellness in a motivating environment. Participants will learn the difference between fad diets and gimmickry through this research-based wellness and weight loss program.
A CDC trained life coach, de la Rosa will inspire small groups to stay motivated and solve problems that get in the way of healthy changes.
Diabetes Prevention Program groups meet once a week for 16 weeks, then once a month for six months to maintain healthy lifestyle changes. The program’s group setting provides a supportive environment with people who are facing similar challenges and trying to make the same changes. Together, participants celebrate their successes and find ways to overcome obstacles.
The Diabetes Prevention program will meet on Tuesday afternoons at 1:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 4, 2022 at the Newport 60+ Center. Thanks to a generous donation by a program supporter, there is no cost for the program; $45 fee will be charged to cover costs of program supplies.
I’ve tried so many things before, but without the program I would never have done this on my own,” said one program participant.
The Diabetes Prevention program is based on research that showed that people with prediabetes who lost 5 to 7 percent of their body weight (10 to 14 pounds for a 200-pound person) by making modest changes reduced their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58 percent.
“Small changes can add up to a big difference,” said de la Rosa. “Working with a trained lifestyle coach who provides guidance, LiveWell Diabetes Prevention program participants are making lasting changes together.”
People are more likely to have prediabetes and type 2 diabetes if they:
· Are 45 years of age or older;
· Are overweight;
· Have a family history of type 2 diabetes;
· Are physically active fewer than three times per week; or
· Have been diagnosed with gestational diabetes during pregnancy or gave birth to a baby weighing more than 9 pounds.
To see if you are eligible to join the program, take the risk test and call 541-270-5234 to get started. Orientation Date: Jan. 4 at 1:30 p.m. Classes start Jan. 11.
To learn more about this program, call 541 270-5234 or visit www.cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention]
