Sculptor Peter Helzer will be joined by city and county officials in an unveiling celebration of the Louis Southworth Sculpture at 1 p.m. Nov. 19.
The sculpture will be placed at the Alsea Bay Bridge Visitor Center & Museum and remain until it can be permanently located at the new Louis Southworth Park sometime next spring or summer.
The ceremony will be held at the Bay Bridge Visitor Center & Museum, 320 NW Highway 101, in Waldport.
