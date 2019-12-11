A local group of women, the Lincoln City Lovely Ladies, held a luncheon Dec. 8 at The Beach Club to celebrate the holidays and provide coats, sweaters and warm clothes, for the Warming Shelter and Family Promise.
The group also supports local businesses and provides camaraderie for local women. The Lovely Ladies do fun activities to create a friendship among all, going to the movies, walks, art projects, picnics, dog play dates etc.
Additionally, they supply meals to local families going through hard times. For more information, contact Carrie Seger at carrieseger@gmail.com.
