Don’t forget to purchase tickets for the Hawaiian Luau Fundraiser. Proceeds benefit the Senior All Night Drug and Alcohol Free Party. The fundraiser will be held from 5-7 p.m. April 9, at Taft High School.
There will be raffle items and a live auction around 6:30 p.m.
Please email 2022taftgrads@gmail.com - or call or text 503-679-6709 to purchase tickets. Tickets will also be available at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.