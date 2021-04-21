The League of Women Voters of Lincoln County (LWVLC) will host a virtual forum featuring the candidates seeking a position on the Lincoln County School Board.
The online event will take place April 22, Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m.
Four candidates are seeking the Zone 3 (west area) position on the Board of Directors. They include Ron Beck (incumbent), Lance Vanderbeck, Erica Wilson, and Mike Rawles. The two open seats in Zones 4 and Zone 5 are also contested. Running for the east county (Zone 4) position are Peter Vince and Stephen Vogel, while Eric Goss and Senitila McKinley are seeking to represent the south county area (Zone 5).
Jean Cowan will moderate the forum. After brief introductions, the candidates will respond to questions of local interest. Each candidate will then close with a one-minute statement. Those interested in the forum must pre-register by going to the LWVLC website at: lwvlincolncounty.org in order to receive the sign-in directions.
About LWVLC
The League of Women Voters (LWVLC) is a nonpartisan political organization, encouraging informed and active participation in government at all levels. Democracy is not a spectator sport. There are many ways you can participate in strengthening our democracy —
