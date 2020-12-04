Some of Lincoln City’s favorite restaurants are coming together to help make this Holiday season Merry!
From now until Dec. 18, participating Lincoln City restaurants will ask customers to make takeout orders “Merry Meals,” sharing the opportunity to make a donation to North Lincoln Fire & Rescue’s annual Holiday Food Basket and Toy Drive in addition to the cost of their order. The Fire Department will distribute food and toys throughout its service area along Oregon’s Central Coast.
Because of COVID-19, North Lincoln Fire Department stations are currently closed to the public. They are encouraging families to download applications from www.nlfr.org by Monday, Dec. 7. For those without internet access, paper copies can be picked up at North Lincoln Fire and Rescue's Bob Everest Station (2525 NW Highway 101 - please ring the bell and wait for a representative to respond), The Hippie Store/Lincoln City Elk's (2850 NE Highway 101) or North Lincoln Eagles (737 SE 32nd). All toy donations will be sanitized before being wrapped and given out.
Applications, however, have only been part of the challenge in a pandemic year.
“Between COVID-19 restrictions and our devastating wildfire, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue found themselves short of their annual toy drive goal in a year when the need is greater than ever,” said Ed Dreistadt, Director of Explore Lincoln City. “Also, restaurants in Lincoln City have shifted back to takeout orders only and need help encouraging customers to buy meals. These two challenges lead to the creation of ‘Merry Meals.’”
Lincoln City restaurants have a strong tradition of supporting the community. Even in tough times, they jump at the chance to help.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to help bring joy to many children this Holiday Season,” said Marc McPherson, a North Lincoln Fire Department firefighter who has participated in the drive since joining the department. “This is a fun way to safely support our toy drive plus local businesses during a challenging year.”
Ten local restaurants are cooking up delicious dishes in the hopes customers upgrade their orders to include a “Merry Meal”. To make the holidays merry for kids throughout Lincoln City and Oregon’s Central Coast, simply visit a participating restaurant and, while placing the order, ask to make it a ‘Merry Meal’ and gift a donation of any amount toward the North Lincoln Fire & Rescue’s annual Holiday Food Basket and Toy Drive. Please be sure to check hours and days of operation as they have shifted throughout the new guidelines being put into place.
Participating ‘Merry Meals’ restaurants include: Shuckers Oyster Bar, Olde Line Lanes & Kitchen, Enrique’s Authentic Mexican, Mist at Surftides, Wildflower Grill, Puerto Vallarta, Thai Bay, Zest Creperie and Tea House, Marci’s Bar and Bistro and Hwy 101 Burger, Eleanor’s Undertow.
For a complete list and map of participating restaurants, please see here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Rq1jQKJ5apjGT0E2AcpLcXC-_1C1zCKP/view?usp=sharing.
