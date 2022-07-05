Making slime

First Student will be making slime with kids and recruiting school bus drivers and monitors.

First Student bus drivers will be at the Otis Marketplace on Friday, July 8, to make slime with the kids. Bring out your child and make a batch of slime with them. While you are there, talk to them about driving a school bus or being a bus monitor.

