Local artist Chris Wilhelm painted a mural of a wave on Debra Friedmann’s garage door in 2016, symbolizing Freidman’s recovery from a stroke. Wilhelm recently refinished it.
Wilhelm said he has gone to touch it up but this was the first time he has repainted the entire mural.
Friedmann and her husband live in Washington D.C. and have a home in Lincoln City.
“I grew up in West Linn, Oregon,” Friedmann said. “I went to University of Washington.”
In D.C., Friedmann works as a master tour guide. Their home in Lincoln City is a sort of getaway.
“I had a stroke five years ago,” Friedmann said. “After the stroke, I came to [Lincoln City] to recuperate.”
Friedmann said her husband was helpful in her recovery. Friedmann thought it would be a wonderful idea to paint a recovery image on their garage.
“We found Chris, who was just amazing how he could imagine what I imagined to the fullest,” Friedmann said. “He really did this impressive wave.”
It took Wilhelm two days to paint the mural, not including prep work.
“I wish everyone would paint a mural on their garage,” Friedmann said.
Wilhelm has also painted another piece this year, a painting of a wave near Friedmann’s front door, which complements the house. The couple bought the house many years ago and love to come back to the beach.
“I love that image,” Friedmann said of the mural. “Because of that, I can carry that image with me other places.”
Friedmann believes a wave is like recovery, as the ocean is always recovering.
Wilhelm won first place in Lincoln City’s mural contest in 2014 for Lincoln City bus shelters. The contestants had a chance to win first, second or third place cash awards based on the votes of the public viewings of the murals. Wilhelm won first pace for an ethereal depiction of a universe. His mural was placed at the bus shelter near D’Sands Motel.
Wilhelm has also done some residential murals throughout the city.
For art commissions, contact Chris Wilhelm at 503-302-3875.
