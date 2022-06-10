Marci’s Bistro presents Sweet N’ Juicy taking place from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Snug Harbor B&G presents Sweet N’ Juicy from 8:30 p.m. to midnight July 8. Entry is free and 21 and older.
Marci’s Bistro is located at 1343 NW Hwy 101 in Lincoln City. Snug Harbor is located at 5001 SE Hwy 10 in Lincoln City.
Lose yourself in two nights of laughter and dancing with Sweet N’ Juicy, the only band of fruit known throughout the West Coast and beyond as being party music specialists. Their funky music and engaging performance will blow the roof off of Marci’s on July 7, and Snug harbor on July 8.
More info at marcisbar.com, http://snugharborbarandgrill.com/, https://grapestreetbarandgrill.com/or www.sweetnjuicymusic.com
Sweet N' Juicy is a banana named Sweet, a pineapple named N', and a strawberry named Juicy that want you to party and have a great time. Members of the band have written music with Blondie, toured internationally and backed Grammy Award winners. Their original party music is often compared to Talking Heads, Frank Zappa, Parliament Funkadelic, and on one night both Vulfpeck, and The Flight of the Conchords.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.