Audubon Society of Lincoln City (ASLC) announced that its presentation by Peter Sugus Hatch, Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, will now be online only due to changing COVID-19 conditions.
On Friday, August 27, at 7 p.m., Hatch will present Gifts from the Ocean: Oregon’s Marine Resources from a Tribal Perspective. Participants must register at lincolncityaudubon.org/mram.html, and they will receive a Zoom link.
The indigenous peoples of the Oregon Coast have always relied upon the ecological integrity of coastal ecosystems for their sustenance, health, and prosperityfrom the top of watersheds to the ocean floor. In this talk, Hatch will give a historical and cultural overview of some of the major coastal and nearshore resources important to Oregon’s coastal tribal communities past and present, and discuss how traditional views of humans’ interconnectedness with other species can inform our management approaches in the future.
Hatch’s presentation is part of Marine Reserve Awareness Month, designated by ASLC to raise visibility and understanding of the Oregon Marine Reserves. ASLC planned an art exhibition, presentations, hikes, and children’s activities throughout August to focus public attention on these fascinating living laboratories. Cascade Head Marine Reserve off Lincoln City’s shores is one of five areas of state coastal waters dedicated to conservation and scientific research, overseen by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The art exhibition, Reserve Inspiration, runs through Sept. 5 in the Chessman Gallery at Lincoln City Cultural Center. Seven coastal artists share work inspired by the beauty and diversity of the Cascade Head Marine Reserve in media ranging from painting to scientific illustration, ceramics, photography, and even FirePainting.
On August 28 there will be a hike focus on Cascade Head Marine Reserve and its interconnectedness with the terrestrial ecosystem along the beach, with an optional extension up to the Knoll for stunning views.
For more information, visit the ASLC information table at the Lincoln City Farmers Market on Sundays through Sept. 5; accompanied children can paint ceramic creatures that will inhabit a three-dimensional tidepool. See lincolncityaudubon.org/mram.html for preregistration for Hatch’s presentation and hikes, and more on Marine Reserve Awareness Month .
Audubon Society of Lincoln City (lincolncityaudubon.org) was founded as a chapter of the National Audubon Society in 2005. A nonprofit membership organization, ASLC is active in education and advocacy for protection of birds, other wildlife, and their habitats in Lincoln and Tillamook Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.