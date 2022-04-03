Marine Science Day 2022 is returning virtually from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9. This year's theme is “Local Research, Global Impact.”
The public is welcome to this free event, and no registration is required. The event is hosted by the Hatfield Marine Science Center and can be accessed online at https://hmsc.oregonstate.edu/marine-science-day-2022.
This year's keynote speaker is Dr. Lisa Ballance, director of the Marine Mammal Institute at Oregon State University (OSU). Her talk is titled, “A Mystery Whale Uncovered off the Oregon Coast: Local Research, Global Impact.”
Other live events include:
• A shark dissection with Dr. Taylor Chapple of the Big Fish Lab at OSU
• Live marine animal interactions with K-12 marine ed specialists Lindsay Carroll from Oregon Sea Grant and Cait Goodwin, from the Oregon Coast STEM Hub
• How to give a whale a PCR test
• A tour of the Innovation Lab on the Hatfield campus
Other rooms in the virtual exhibit hall include:
• The Kid Zone with marine science activities for all ages
• A Community Art Gallery, art prompt, and virtual gallery where the public can digitally display their marine science-inspired creations
• Dozens of interactive displays on research happening locally at Hatfield that is having a global impact
• Behind-the-scenes video tours of Hatfield, research vessels, and coast habitat research
• Information on how to get involved locally and make a global impact via citizen science, volunteering, life-long learning, or art and expression
The Marine Science Day site will remain open for the entire year and include recordings of the live events on April 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.