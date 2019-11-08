The Oregon Central Coast chapters of 350.Org and Citizens’ Climate Lobby are sponsoring a presentation called ‘The Future of Wave Power.’
The talk, which is free of charge, will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m., in the auditorium of the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. Dr. Bryson Robertson, Director of the Pacific Marine Energy Center (PMEC) at Oregon State University, will give an overview of the current status of marine energy in the U.S. and globally in the context of a rapidly changing electricity sector.
This talk will focus on how marine energy can play a future role in generating carbon-free electricity, the unique value propositions that marine energy brings and how Oregon is uniquely placed as a leader in the marine energy sector.
Robertson is an associate professor of coastal and ocean engineering and the director of the Pacific Marine Energy Center. He joined Oregon State University in 2018. Previously, he managed the Pacific Institute for Marine Energy Discovery and 2060 Project within the Institute for Integrated Energy Systems at the University of Victoria, Canada. Robertson’s research interests are wind, tidal and offshore wind energy systems, coastal engineering, energy systems analyses and oceanography.
360.org is an international environmental organization addressing the climate crisis. Its goal is to end the use of fossil fuels and transition to renewable energy by building a global, grassroots movement. By working with local community groups, 350.org aims to hold corporations and world leaders accountable to the realities of science and the principles of social justice.
About Citizens’ Climate Lobby
Operating since 2007, the goal of Citizens’ Climate Lobby is to build political support across party lines to put a price on carbon, specifically a revenue-neutral carbon fee and dividend (CF&D) at the national level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.