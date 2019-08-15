Party at the beach!
McMenamins in Lincoln City is preparing for its 24th Annual Lighthouse Brewfest this Saturday, Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to midnight.
At this summertime, coastal Oregon, bring-your-sunblock brewfest, McMenamins and guest brewers showcase their craft beer styles while the Lighthouse serves up delicious food specials and brewery tours all day long.
There will be 12 McMenamins beers and four guest beers. Two different trays of eight 4 oz samples each, which will be sold at $12 per tray.
Schedule:
Brewery tours every half hour from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Participating breweries include:
McMenamins Concordia Brewery - Portland, OR.
McMenamins Cornelius Pass Roadhouse Brewery - Hillsboro, OR.
McMenamins Crystal Brewery - Portland, OR.
McMenamins Edgefield Brewery - Troutdale, OR.
McMenamins High Street Brewery - Eugene, OR.
McMenamins Hillsdale Brewery - Portland, OR.
McMenamins John Barleycrons Brewery - Tigard, OR.
McMenamins Lighthouse Brewery - Lincoln City, OR.
McMenamins on Monroe Brewery - Corvallis, OR.
McMenamins Oak Hills Brewery - Portland, OR.
McMenamins Thompson Brewery - Salem, OR.
McMenamins Wilsonville Brewery - Wilsonville, OR.
Buoy Beer Co. - Astoria, OR.
Fort George Brewery - Astoria, OR.
Public Coast Brewing Co. - Cannon Beach, OR.
Wolf Tree Brewery - Seal Rock, OR.
All ages are welcome to the event. 21 and over to drink. The McMenamins Lighthouse Brewpub is located at 4157 N. Highway 101 Lincoln City. For more information call 541-994-723.
