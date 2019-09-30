Meals on Wheels Linn, Benton, Lincoln (MOW), a program of Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments and Girl Scouts of Oregon and SW Washington (Girl Scouts) have partnered to provide donated Girl Scout Cookies to home-delivered and dining room clients.
In this second year of partnership, the amount of donations of cookies from community members have more than tripled.
“Thank you to the Girl Scouts and the generous donations from our community for making Cookiepalooza possible again this year,” said Executive Director Fred Abousleman, OCWCOG. “We are proud to partner with the Girl Scouts, and with their support, provide another way to make our clients smile. Many of those whom we serve through the MOW program are unable to leave their homes and therefore do not have an opportunity to enjoy Girl Scout cookies. This will be a welcome surprise.”
Through its Gift of Caring program, the Girl Scouts have donated 2,400 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to brighten this summer season for older, homebound, and adults with disabilities throughout the Linn, Benton and Lincoln County Region. These cookies will be included in the more than 5,000 weekly meals served at the 11 meal sites across the Region. In 2018, 289 cases of cookies were donated; this year, 200 cases were donated.
Community members throughout the Linn, Benton, and Lincoln Region, as well as throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington, can opt to donate purchased cookies throughout the Girl Scout cookie season (February and March). The Girl Scouts and MOW plan to continue the partnership for many years to come.
“The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps to not only develop entrepreneurial skills in girls, but also fosters a lifelong commitment to giving back to others,” said Karen Hill, Chief Executive Officer of the Girl Scouts. “The Gift of Caring program is one of the many ways in which Girl Scouts give back.”
For more information about Cookiepalooza or OCWCOG’s MOW program, contact Anita Lengacher at 541-967-8630 or visit www.OCWCOG.org/Meals.
For more information about Girl Scout’s Gift of Caring program, visit www.girlscoutsosw.org/giftofcaring.
