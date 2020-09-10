Meals resume for the youth of Lincoln County

Families in Lincoln County with children aged 0-18 are once again eligible to receive FREE breakfast and lunch for each child daily. Youth are able to participate in this meal service once per weekday at a bus delivery stop or curbside pickup site in their local area.
Lincoln County School District in continued partnership with Sodexo Nutrition Services and First Student Bus Company are committed to providing food for the youth of Lincoln County. This countywide breakfast and lunch service is being provided under new, short term waivers issued by the US Department of Agriculture.
Curbside pickup meal sites will be operated at Taft 7-12 School, Newport Middle School, Toledo Elementary School, and Crestview Heights Elementary School from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm Monday - Friday.
Newly created meal delivery route details will be published on the District website at https://lincoln.k12.or.us/ resources/family/bus/ and in the Newport News- Times and News Guard newspapers. Be sure to check the District website for the most current information as well as details of how to receive FirstView live tracking and notifications of meal bus services.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
