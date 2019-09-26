Meredith Lodging announced this week that they have presented a gift of $10,000 to the Lincoln City Chapter of Family Promise.
Family Promise is a national nonprofit whose mission is to help families experiencing homelessness and low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response.
“It is a core company value to support and give back to the communities where our employees live and work, and where our Owners have homes,” said Meredith Lodging Co-Founder & Owner Meredith Oksenholt. “Additionally, we like to focus our giving on organizations that help support development opportunities for children in need and Family Promise does just that. We are proud to continue to support their efforts to help local families.”
Meredith Lodging is a vacation home management company in Oregon and has local offices in Waldport, Depoe Bay, Neskowin, Pacific City, Manzanita, Seaside and Sunriver, as well as regional headquarters in Bend and Lincoln City.
They also manage resort communities Bella Beach Resort, Olivia Beach Rentals and Mt. Bachelor Village Lodging by Meredith. To view their entire collection of homes, visit MeredithLodging.com.
Family Promise is a national nonprofit organization. Started in 1986 on the East Coast, the Family Promise has grown to more than 200,000 volunteers serving more than 125,000 people yearly, including serving families along the Oregon Coast from its Lincoln City chapter.
Learn more about the local chapter at familypromiseoflincolncounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.