Local musician Bob Taylor will be sharing his expertise with patrons of the Newport 60+ Activity Center in the coming months.
Beginning Thursday, June 2, from 2:30-3:30 p.m., Taylor will teach Music Appreciation on Thursdays. This class will help you understand music through the ages, how it transforms and adapts. Learn about the different instruments and their role in musical composition.
Taylor earned his bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and master’s degree from California State University, Los Angeles, both in music education. He taught jazz studies at California State University - Los Angeles, Pasadena City College, Westminster College, Utah Valley University and Brigham Young University.
He played professionally in the Los Angeles area and authored groundbreaking jazz education materials, such as Sightreading Jazz and The Art of Improvisation. He recorded several CDs with his Salt Lake City group BRIJJ, and he has been the featured trumpet soloist for the Holladay Utah Messiah production for 12 years.
To register for this fun and informative class, go online: www.newportoregon.gov/sc and click on the banner “Browse the catalog and register.” There you may view a listing of additional activities. For more information, stop by the office located at 20 SE 2nd Street, in Newport, or call 541-265-9617.
