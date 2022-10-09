Ask anyone old enough to remember a time before television and you’ll hear a tale of pianos in the parlor, people dropping by, sing-a-longs and fun being something you made yourself with the help of a lot of friends.

If you’d like to be transported back to that time before screens took over, people gather to make their own music at Lincoln City’s Eagles Lodge every Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Bluegrass Night

Every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge #2576, 737 SW 32nd Street in Lincoln City.
