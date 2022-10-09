Ask anyone old enough to remember a time before television and you’ll hear a tale of pianos in the parlor, people dropping by, sing-a-longs and fun being something you made yourself with the help of a lot of friends.
If you’d like to be transported back to that time before screens took over, people gather to make their own music at Lincoln City’s Eagles Lodge every Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
After a brief hiatus during the pandemic and a little time to get things rolling again, Jam Night is back up to speed. There’s usually a good mix of acoustic instruments such as guitars, banjos, fiddles, mandolins, dobros and upright bass to play traditional bluegrass, old time country western, folk and Americana.
Now, you don’t need to sing or play an instrument, but if you can, you are welcome to join the circle and help make music. You’ll be part of a group of great musicians, rank beginners and everywhere in-between. Everyone helps everyone else and the result is truly joyous.
“All of our regular musicians are like family,” Auxiliary President Bahni Thayer said. “We learn from each other, get to be friends, laugh and joke and have a great time. Beats the heck out of staring at the TV set.”
Bluegrass Jam Night is a celebration of another time, when everyone sang and made music. It’s great to experience and even better when you participate.
Good drink, good music and good company are yours to be had. Every Tuesday night at Eagles Lodge #2576, 737 SW 32nd Street in Lincoln City.
