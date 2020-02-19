Giving students the gift of music education is what Music is Instrumental is all about. This coming weekend, the local non-profit is looking to ensure they are able to do that by hosting a two-day musical fundraiser at Salishan Resort.
Taft 7-12 has been a big beneficiary of the Music is Instrumental program. Principal Nick Lupo has watched the evolution of the Studio to School/MII program and its effects on kids over the past five years.
“At the end of the first year of having music in 2015, assessment data revealed that reading and mathematics scores tended to be higher for the 65 students who chose sixth-grade band,” Lupo said. “Knowing that all students could benefit, we required that the next year all 122 students take band in sixth grade. It was an easy decision to make in order to benefit all students.”
Oceanlake Elementary Principal Sandy Mummey notes a similar impact on their students in kindergarten through second grade.
“Research shows that students who are exposed to music have increased attendance and do better on academic assessments,” Mummey said. “This year we have an increase in our regular attendance rate, and students are demonstrating increased reading proficiency on district assessments.”
Taft music director Mike Freel observes that out of the student body as a whole, many of the highest educational scoring students are in band, choir or both.
“This is a true testament to the ability of music to increase brain power and intelligence,” Freel said. “Besides, band and choir are where all the fun happens.”
On Feb. 21, the 16 member jazz band under the direction of Freel, will kick off the two-day event along with jazz artists Kate Morrison and David Captain. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. There will be a no host beer and wine bar and tickets will cost $35.
On Saturday,violin, cello and accordion trio 3 Leg Torso provides music and dancing starting at 5 p.m. There will also be silent and oral auctions, food and fine wines by Salishan, dessert dash, raffle and more. Tickets for Saturday’s festivities are available for $95 and tickets for both days can be purchased for $115.
For more information about MII and to purchase tickets, please visit our website at www.musicisinstrumental.net
