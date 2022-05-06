Lincoln County Circuit Court is hosting their National Treatment Court Celebration at 9 a.m. on May 24 at the Newport Performing Arts Center. The event will be about an hour while we honor members of our Treatment Court community and hear powerful stories from some of our graduates about how Treatment Court changed their lives. 

