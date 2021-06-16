Native Student Association ending busy year

The Native Student Association has had a busy season of wrapping up the school year. From a visit from SupaMan to an in-progress mural.
According to Desi Clausing, Indian Education Specialist “NSA finished up the end of the year strong for all students at Taft 7-12. Bringing awareness to suicide prevention, Native American cultural growth and growing self worth in prevention of bullying by having special guest known as Supaman.
He is an award winning Native American Hip Hop artist citizen of the Crow Tribe in Montana. Students and staff really enjoyed it and it was absolutely amazing. T shirts were designed by Taft NSA and Siletz studio to share with students along with pop it’s.”
NSA students kicked off the Land acknowledgment mural at Family Promise with Tina. Over the last several weeks Tina has reached out to Siletz tribal members and LCSD Indian Education specialists in gathering ideas to fully support such a wonderful project.
"Our NSA students were eager to help support and really had a lot of fun. This project is open to all and can set up a time to work on this mural project", said Desi Clausing. Going into Summer, these students will stay busy working on projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.