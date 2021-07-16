Established local painter Katia Kyte has been a Lincoln City resident for 13 years. When she first came to the United States from Russia, she wasn’t immediately able to work until she obtained proper documentation. Her husband asked her what she wanted to do, which she said she had never actually asked herself. While she knew she had artistic abilities since she was young, she had so many things she had to do in life, she hadn’t ever thought about what she wanted to do. But paint she did.
Now with work at Volta Gallery in Lincoln City, as well as at a gallery in Salem and Gleneden Beach, Kyte continues to pursue her art. She primarily does plein air painting, which means she paints outside to capture the moment in the landscape.
A favorite place for her is Siletz Bay and the rock formations there. She said she usually brings her daughter along with her and she is always playing in the background of her paintings.
“I don’t get tired of painting it,” she said. “It’s one of my places to go when I want to reconnect.”
Kyte said the organizers of “For the Seventh Generation: A Community of Coastal Watchers” found her online. The original painting she submitted for this show sold at a gallery, so she asked to redo the painting. While similar, she did the original painting shortly after the fires last year. She said she had a different perspective in September
“Now, I guess it’s more cheerful,” she said. “Before, it was very traumatic.”
The outdoor exhibit, which will be held July 21-24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, will span nearly a half mile on the Lincoln City Cultural Center grounds. It will feature landscape paintings from artists from California, Oregon and Washington, each painting two feet by four feet.
About “For the Seventh Generation: A Community of Coastal Watchers”
This coastal community event, co-sponsored by the Elisabeth Jones Art Center and the Surfrider Foundation, is presented by the LCCC with generous contributions from Chinook Winds Casino Resort and The Bijou Theatre. Admission to the exhibit and a schedule of associated “For the Seventh Generation” cultural events, will be free.
This is a long-term project first envisioned two decades ago. The project’s goal is to create a system of ocean observers, “so that any untoward action on the ocean or its accompanying landscape will not go unnoticed.”
When you visit the “For the Seventh Generation” pano-mural, you can start your walk in Tijuana, passing by the Huntington Beach Pier, San Francisco Bay, Cascade Head, Haystack Rock, Astoria Bridge, and Puget Sound before ending your trek with a view of the Peace Arch on the Canadian border.
“To be renewed annually, this process work gives the artist the opportunity to intellectually and emotionally connect with the land and to take the role of both sentinel and chronicler of a specific ocean location,” said project leader John Teply.
Teply calls his project “A Visual State of the Ocean Address.”
“Perhaps each of us has a favorite spot along the coast. Looking out over it, we may find ourselves asking, ‘will it survive’?” he said. “The ocean is continually under threat. Pollution, coastal development and over-fishing all tax the health of its finite system. Without our strong environmental conscience and a voice to express it, threats to the ocean will be left unchallenged and its health subject to the whims and manipulations of politics and industry. This project, extending through the 21st century, provides such a voice.”
A collection of other large landscapes – those which have not been treated to withstand the elements – will be exhibited inside in the LCCC’s Hallway Gallery.
To learn more about the project and the artists who are contributing, head to the EJAC’s YouTube Channel, youtube.com/hashtag/fortheseventhgeneration.
“While you’re here, be sure to enjoy the two other shows inside the center: the Small Expressions International 7 exhibit in the Fiber Arts Studio Gallery, and the 2021 LCCC Members Show in the PJ Chessman Gallery,” said executive director Niki Price. “And don’t forget to check out our Before I Die display, just outside the auditorium doors. It’s a fill-in-the-blank of bucket list stuff – like seeing a half mile of paintings.”
Art and ocean lovers are also invited to these free, associated programs:
For the Seventh Generation Spoken Word – Hear poetry, prose and other spoken word submissions on the coast, the ocean and conservation. 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22, in the LCCC auditorium.
7th Gen Film Festival 2021 – This juried film program is a 90-minute collection of videos about connecting to place, inspired by specific beach locations along the Pacific Coast. 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, at the Bijou Theatre, 1624 NE Hwy. 101.
Oceans Festival Art Picnic – The community is invited to enjoy the exhibit along with live music and art-making, on the last day of the outdoor art exhibit. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at the LCCC.
