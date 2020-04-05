The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has instituted measures to reduce COVID-19 exposure to our employees and citizens.
On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, LCSO started limiting public counter contacts for our Support Services Division and had temporarily suspended the acceptance of all concealed handgun license applications.
As of April 6, 2020, our Office will be accepting renewal applications for concealed handgun licenses through the mail. You will need to mail a completed application and a check or money order in the amount of $50.00 (payable to LCSO) to the following address:
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
Attn: CHL Division
225 W. Olive Street
Newport, OR 97365
Applications are available on our website at: https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/sheriff/page/obtain-concealed-handgun-license. If you are unable to obtain an application from our website, please call the Support Services Division at 541-265-4912, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am - Noon or 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm and we will mail you an application.
If you have an address change or need a replacement license, please contact our office at 541-265-4912 for instructions.
At this time, the acceptance of new concealed handgun licensing applications is still being suspended due to the requirement that the applicant be photographed and fingerprinted. The requirement for some physical contact does not allow us to maintain safe social distancing or ensure a safe environment for our employees and citizens. Please continue to check our website for updates on the acceptance of new applications and thank you for your continued patience during this unprecedented time.
