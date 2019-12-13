Local non-profit Neighbors for Kids was awarded $49,000 recently courtesy of the Spirit Mountain Community Fund (SMCF).
SMCF awarded $699,660 in total to 26 non-profit organizations in Benton, Clackamas, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk and Yamhill counties during a quarterly check presentation in Grand Ronde on Dec. 11.
Among the other non-profits to receive grants from the Spirit Mountain Community Fund this quarter were:
- Benton County: Benton Furniture Share - $15,400
- Clackamas County: American Military Encouragement Network - $7,500; Our House of Portland, Inc. - $7,500
- Lane County: Mental Health for Children, Inc. - $50,000; One Hope - $9,711
- Linn County: Volunteer Caregivers - $7,500
- Marion County: Advantage Smiles for Kids - $44,000; CAUSA Oregon - $11,550; Lines for Life - $40,000
- Multnomah County: Albertina Kerr Centers Foundation, Inc. - $38,500; Bridge Meadows - $38,500; CASA for Children, Inc. - $36,539; College Possible - $15,400; Constructing Hope - $30,000; Oasis Ministries Portland - $7,500; Oregon Health and Science University Foundation - $38,500; Solar Energy International - $7,500; The ALS Association Oregon and SW Washington Chapter - $5,000; Verde - $38,310; Volunteers of America, Inc. - $38,500; World Stage Theatre - $7,500
- Polk: Community Homebuilders - $38,500; Falls City School District - $50,000
- Yamhill County: Dundee Fire-Rescue Volunteers - $19,250; Lutheran Community Services NW - $48,000
“The strength of our local partnerships is something Spirit Mountain Community Fund takes pride in,” said Executive Director Mychal Cherry. “It is an honor and privilege to support those organizations in NW Oregon who are working to improve the quality of life for families, making it a better place to live, work and thrive. Hayu Masi (Many Thanks)!"
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde is committed to honoring the tribal traditions of sharing and giving back to the community. In 1997, in an effort to uphold these traditions, the tribe formed the Spirit Mountain Community Fund, dedicating six percent of all casino revenue to non-profit organizations in an 11-county area of northwest Oregon.
Grants are awarded in the following categories: arts & culture, education, environmental protection, health, historical preservation, problem gaming and public safety. Since inception, the Community Fund awarded 2,784 grants to non-profit organizations in NW Oregon totaling $82,896,388.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.