Neighbors For Kids (NFK) will be holding its 13th annual Kids Zone Classic Charity Golf Tournament on July 16 at Chinook Winds Golf Course. There is a 9 a.m. shotgun start and a foursome scramble format.
The entry fee is $400 per foursome, or $100 per individual golfer. This covers green fees, golf carts, breakfast snacks, executive box lunch, goody bag, and opportunities for contests, silent auction, raffle and prizes. All golfers take one shot on hole 18 to make a hole-in-one and win their choice of a Jeep Grand Cherokee or $50,000 cash.
There are more spots available for foursome teams and golfers, and there is time to sponsor or donate items for prizes. The player check-in area and event will be outdoors like the previous year. All proceeds from the fundraising event will go toward NFK’s out-of-school-time programs which support children and families living in our coastal region.
For more information about the golf event or to sign up to play golf please contact Toby Winn at 541-961-7985 or email director@neighborsforkids.org. To mail in a donation, please send item to: NFK - PO Box 942, Depoe Bay, OR. 97341.
