Neighbors For Kids (NFK) announces that the Kids Zone program will be closed temporarily during the summer.
NFK will not be able to offer its normal summer programming this year. The board made this decision after considering restrictions to operate as an emergency child care center during COVID-19, combined with important capital improvements needed in the facility.
NFK is in the process of changing its building occupancy to accommodate the growing youth programs and this requires construction work to meet current fire safety code, such as adding a fire sprinkler system and making other fire alarm system upgrades. The board and staff believe it is the safest time to cease operations until requirements are met and they can begin operating programs again.
Neighbors For Kids apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause local families, because our organization realizes how much the community relies on the child care, meals, enrichment activities and other services provided. NFK looks forward to welcoming children back to Kids Zone as soon as possible.
If you’d like to support the capital improvement project, need to contact NFK, or have any questions feel free to send an e-mail to frontdesk.nfk@gmail.com or call Toby Winn at 541-961-7985. On behalf of NFK board and staff, please stay safe, healthy and happy during these challenging times.
