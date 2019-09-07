Neighbors For Kids (NFK) will be hosting the 1st Annual “Keiki Kowabunga Challenge,” an introductory, fun surf contest for experienced and novice youth surfers.
The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Otter Rock State Park.
This surf contest will be provided free to the first 75 surfers, so parents are encouraged to register online. The contest is open to ages 7-16 and youth will be separated into three age groups. There will be a panel of judges consisting of local surfers and community members who will score the event.
Snacks, drinks, goodie bags, event t-shirts, a raffle drawing and prizes will be awarded to all participants.
NFK’s Summer Surf Camps started in 2014. In the beginning staff took about 15 kids to the beach; now they take up to 50 youth every Friday for 11 weeks from June through August.
NFK hopes the Keiki Kowabunga Challenge will serve as a way to cap their Summer Surf Camp experience, demonstrate the skills youth have gained during surf camp, offer them the opportunity to get a feel for what it is like to participate in a contest and gain confidence to put themselves out there in the surfing world.
This annual surf contest is being held in loving memory of Byron Lewis, a longstanding NFK board member who was a local surfer and fully supported the surf camps offered at the Kids Zone Summer Day Camp.
Neighbors For Kids is currently seeking sponsorships and donations toward this fundraising event. If you would like to contribute, get more information or to register your child to surf, please call 541-765-8990 or visit NFK’s website at www.neighborsforkids.org.
