Neskowin Chamber Music is delighted to announce its 2021-2022 season, beginning on Sunday, October 10 at 3 p.m. with a concert by mezzo-soprano Kindra Scharich and pianist Jeffrey Ladeur.
Neskowin Chamber Music has been bringing world class artists to Oregon’s north coast since 1994. All Neskowin Chamber Music events take place at the chapel of Wi-Ne-Ma Christian Camp, located at 5195 Winema Road.
Later events include the Hermitage Piano Trio (November 14), Pacifica String Quartet (January 9), Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter (February 13), Neave Piano Trio (March 20), Mark and David Kaplan (April 10), and Cuarteto Latinamericano (May 15).
Season tickets for Neskowin Chamber Music are $130 ; single tickets at the door are $30.
Additionally, special discounts for children and young adults are available. For more information, please visit them at neskowinchambermusic.com or call 503-965-6499.
Camp Winema is located three miles north of Neskowin, OR, just off Highway 101.
