Neskowin Chamber Music Series is now in its 26th year, to celebrate, Clarinetist Robert Plane joins the Gould Piano Trio for the first concert of 2020 on Sunday, Jan. 19, 3 p.m. at Camp Winema.
Plane has had a long career both as a solo performer and with various chamber music ensembles like the Gould. The list is long and varied and includes performances with the Mozart Clarinet Concert in Madrid, the City of London Sinfonia, the Ulster Orchestra, the Zurich Chamber Orchestra, and the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra.
Plane has long had a particular interest in British clarinet music in concert and on disc. He is the principal clarinet of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales. He has performed and recorded with the Gould Piano Trio for over twenty-five years.
The Gould Piano Trio has been compared with the great Beaux Arts Trio for, in a Washington Post review, its ‘musical fire’ and ‘dedication to the genre.’ The group was launched by its first prize at the Melbourne Chamber Music Competition, followed by a successful appearance at New York’s Weill Recital Hall, described by Strad Magazine as ‘pure Gould.’
The trio performs both well-known masterpieces and some neglected works. They have also commissioned and performed new works, considered by them as important to staying creative and freshly inspired.
The Goulds - Lucy Gould, violin, Richard Lester, cello, and Benjamin Frith, piano - have toured extensively in North America, the Far East, New Zealand, and all over Europe. In addition to their concert performances, they have given master classes throughout the British Isles.
Season tickets for Neskowin Chamber Music are $110; single tickets at the door are $25. For more information, check the website, neskowinchambermusic.org or call 503-965-6499.
Camp Winema is located three miles north of Neskowin, just off Highway 101.
