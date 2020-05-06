The first market of Neskowin Farmers Market 2020 season will be Saturday May 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Neskowin Valley School.
Governor Kate Brown has declared farmers markets essential services. Following the guidance issued by the Oregon Department of Agriculture, the Market will continue operating as an important source of food for residents of Neskowin and the surrounding area. The market will return to the usual location at the Neskowin Beach Wayside as soon as possible after Oregon State Parks reopen.
The Neskowin Farmers Market is a necessary source of food for many residents of Tillamook and Lincoln Counties, and they are committed to the health and well-being of the community.
"We are following CDC and state guidelines to prioritize customer, vendor and community health, so things will look and feel a lot different than they have in past years," Market Organizers said in a press release. "Please help us keep the market open and continue supporting local farmers by observing the changes to market operations while you shop."
The following are changes to market operations:
- The market will be held in Neskowin Valley School’s covered play area while the Neskowin Beach Wayside is closed. The school’s address is 10005 Slab Creek Road, about four miles inland from the wayside. Parking is available in the gravel lot and you will have to walk around the building to the play area.
- Only vendors selling grocery items will be allowed at the market.
- There will be no craft/artist vendors until further notice. They encourage you to support local crafters: visit the market’s website to find their contact and ordering information.
- They are requesting the first hour of market (9 a.m. to 10 a.m.) for the community members who are at a higher risk (elderly, immune-compromised, etc).
- Live music and the community booth have been cancelled until further notice.
- There will be no samples, no seating and no hot coffee for purchase. Consumption of food in the market is not allowed.
- Dogs are not allowed in the market until further notice.
- There will be one entrance and one exit to the farmers market. Please read and follow signage and listen to instructions from market staff and volunteers.
- They will be limiting the total number of customers inside the market and the number of customers waiting to enter the market. They may ask people to wait in their parked car.
- Vendor booths will be spaced 10 feet apart, and vendors are implementing additional safety precautions
- Only one shopper at a time will be allowed in a booth. Please stand on the marked ‘X’s on the ground to maintain social distancing while waiting in line.
- No public bathroom facilities will be available at the market while at Neskowin Valley School.
- A handwashing station will be available for customer use.
- The market is functioning like a grocery store. Please wave ‘hello’ to your neighbors and move along.
- They are still accepting SNAP EBT. They are still providing SNAP Match (extra matching this year). They still have vendors who accept FDNP checks (the green $4 ones).
Please visit the website at www.neskowinfarmersmarket.com for additional information for customers coming to shop at the market, and about precautions our vendors are taking.
From the website you will also be able to see a list of the 2020 season vendors and online preorder options. Follow them on Facebook for season updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.