Join in on the fun as Neskowin Valley School proudly hosts its 37th Annual Harvest Festival Oct. 5.
The festival is held on the beautiful Neskowin Valley campus from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., located just south of Neskowin at 10005 Slab Creek Road.
Food, friends and fun fill the event line-up in 2019. Dance the day away to wonderful live music. Browse the outdoor market where local farmers and artisans will be onsite offering produce, fresh-pressed apple cider and artisan crafts. Children can enjoy a variety of activities, field games, a garden tea party, children’s arts and crafts, face painting and more!
Great food will be available for purchase at the Slab Creek Grill and the Bakery Cafe. Craft beer provided by Beachcrest Brewing Company, Rusty Truck Brewing and Pelican Brewing will be available in the beer garden. There will also be a wine table, sampling and pouring a variety of wines.
An exciting silent auction boasting more than 100 amazing items donated by local businesses is open all day. With over $10,000 of items, there is certainly something for everyone.
“We’ve received overwhelming support from many local businesses to possibly make this our best fundraising event yet,” said Neskowin parent Beth Venti.
The Harvest Festival is family-friendly and the biggest fundraising event of the year for the independent school offering preschool through eighth grade. A full schedule of engaging activities will surely keep festival-goers entertained all day!
“Kiwanda Coastal Properties, Bros & Hoes Landscaping, Vacasa, Chris Dragoo Realtor with Vacasa, Oregon Coast Bank, Beachcrest Brewing Company, Pelican Brewing, Rusty Truck Brewing, Chinook Winds Casino, Lincoln City Glass Center, C&L Concrete and Neskowin Trading Company have all sponsored this year,” Venti said. “We are so appreciative of their support.”
Live Music Schedule
- Jon Paxman: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Carolina: 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- NVS Kids Music: 11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- George Thompson & Tom Tucker: 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- NVS Ukulele Kids: 12:45 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Live Auction: 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Donna and the Side Effects: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- ZuhG Trio: 2:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
- Special Guest: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
For more information about the school and about the upcoming Harvest Festival, contact Jon Paxman at 503-392-3124 or jon@neskowinvalleyschool.com. You can also visit the website at www.neskowinvalleyschool.com for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.