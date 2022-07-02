Pacific Artists’ Co-op Gallery, Artists’ Studio Association Beachstone Gallery, and the Lincoln City Cultural Center Chessman Gallery will jointly hold an art reception from 5-7 p.m. on July 8 at each location on the corner of Hwy 101 and NE 6th Drive (620 N.E. Hwy 101 in Lincoln City). Patrons can walk and wander among the new artwork in these galleries that are across the street from one another.
What could be more fun than to spend a summer evening looking at newly created artwork? Whether you are shopping for bronze, oil, acrylic, colored pencil, wood, metal, clay, glass or jewelry, you can find it at affordable prices. Appetizers and beverages will be available at no cost.
Pacific Artists’ Co-op Gallery and ASA Beachstone gallery will have live art demonstrations by Josh Bryant and Catherine Hingson, both oil painters. Bryant is the featured artist for the month of July. His unique style of portraiture is a must see. Catherine Hingson is known for her colorful impressionistic coastal landscapes.
The evening will be an opportunity to meet several of the local artists. The Chessman Gallery, at Lincoln City Cultural Center, will have the annual All Members show on display, the theme being “Glow.” The Chessman Gallery doors will be open for this special reception.
The newest artists in the Pacific Artists’ Co-op Gallery are Lucynda Cambell, an oil painter, and Sara Hemmer, working in encaustics. Many artists will also be in attendance for a fun opportunity to discuss their new artwork, the gallery and art classes.
Pacific Artists’ Co-op Gallery will also be conducting a fundraiser for the Ukraine, Heart to Heart. Some of the artists have created “sunflower” pieces of art to donate the proceeds to supporting the charity.
From contemporary to traditional, these art galleries have a lot to offer. The Pacific Artists’ Co-op Gallery is a group of over 25 juried artists working in a variety of media to create unique works of art. The Artists’ Studio Association is a community of artists dedicated to bringing arts education and enjoyment to students of all ages and walks of life.
The Lincoln City Cultural Center enriches the community through visual arts, performance arts, and cultural events and supports community economic development. These organizations jointly invite the public to an art reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday July 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.