Neskowin Farm & Feast

The event presents local culinary talent, farms, Oregon wines, craft cider, beer, and boutique distilleries within a 150-mile radius of Neskowin.

 Courtesy photo

The Neskowin Farm & Feast, a new coastal food and wine festival, will take place in Neskowin, OR this summer on Saturday, August 5.

This exciting event presents local culinary talent, farms, Oregon wines, craft cider, beer, and boutique distilleries within a 150-mile radius of Neskowin. This year’s lineup of Oregon purveyors features an eclectic group, from local oysters by Jandy Oyster Company to minority-owned wineries like Alumbra Cellars to freshly farmed dulse seaweed by Oregon Seaweed.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Neskowin Valley School, an accredited, independent PreK-8 school located in South Tillamook County. The school’s mission is to inspire joyful learning and to model intellectual curiosity, ethical conduct, and responsibility for each other and the natural world.

