The Neskowin Farm & Feast, a new coastal food and wine festival, will take place in Neskowin, OR this summer on Saturday, August 5.
This exciting event presents local culinary talent, farms, Oregon wines, craft cider, beer, and boutique distilleries within a 150-mile radius of Neskowin. This year’s lineup of Oregon purveyors features an eclectic group, from local oysters by Jandy Oyster Company to minority-owned wineries like Alumbra Cellars to freshly farmed dulse seaweed by Oregon Seaweed.
“We focused on connecting with up-and-coming purveyors to give them a platform and space to tell their stories and connect with guests through an intimate festival experience,” Neskowin Farm & Feast Festival Director Kelsey Leatherman said. “We also selected vendors that are intentional with their craft, female-owned, or bring awareness to our special place here on the Oregon Coast.”
Sip, savor, and mingle with over 30 wineries, breweries, and distilleries, while eight restaurants and caterers will offer a bounty of seafood, barbecue, baked goods, and more. Guests will receive a wine glass and cedar plank to taste and sip the festival delights, and will have the opportunity to purchase additional products they discover and love.
“Our inspiration for the festival was born from our love of our coastal farmer’s markets and garden parties. We wanted to create a space where guests can interact with vendors like a market and still have an elevated experience and closeness of a garden party,” Leatherman said.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Neskowin Valley School, an accredited, independent PreK-8 school located in South Tillamook County, whose mission is to inspire joyful learning and to model intellectual curiosity, ethical conduct, and responsibility for each other and the natural world.
To learn more about the festival and see highlighted vendors, follow Neskowin Farm & Feast on Instagram @neskowinfarmandfeast.
Tillamook Coast Visitors Association
Neskowin Farm & Feast is proud to be sponsored by Tillamook Coast Visitors Association through their Sustainable Tourism Grant. The Tillamook Coast Visitors Association awards funding to eligible applicants for projects that support sustainable tourism efforts, supporting TCVA's mission to "Create year-round economic vitality with respect to community, culture and environment."
Project work will begin in January 2022 and will spur future economic development and recovery for the tourism industry throughout the year and beyond. TCVA's Tourism Grant Program awards grants up to $10,000 for both for-profit and nonprofit tourism businesses in Tillamook County
