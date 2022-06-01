The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts is pleased to present the exhibit “Tide Flats along the Yaquina Bay Road” by Sandra Roumagoux in the Olive Street Gallery at the Newport Performing Arts Center. Roumagoux’s exhibit will run from June 4 through Aug. 28 and will include a select grouping of new oil paintings. The newly christened “Olive Street Gallery” debuted in April 2022 and was created by OCCA as a space to feature established local artists and expand the number of exhibit spaces curated by the Visual Arts Center.
“I am pleased to exhibit my paintings at the PAC,” said Roumagoux, an award-winning painter and Newport’s former mayor. “I like the name, the Olive Street Gallery. This space is a new venue for the VAC to exhibit local and regional artists. It’s a win-win for the artists, the public and the two city-owned art buildings, the PAC and VAC.”
Sandy Roumagoux’s paintings are part of the permanent collections at Oregon Health Sciences University, the Microsoft Corporate Art Collection, the University of Arkansas, the VA Medical Center (Portland), the Center for Diaconal Ministry (Indiana), the Clarence Bates Collection (Corvallis), and the City of Newport.
“During my decades of living in Newport, I have been fascinated with the numerous tide flats that skirt the Yaquina Bay Road,” said Roumagoux. “During minus tides and high tides, the landscape changes dramatically. There is a power and morose quality to these flats. Each day rain or shine is different which gives me subject matter I never tire of. They are beautiful and necessary for the health of the bay and sea life.”
The public is invited to attend a special artist talk given by Roumagoux at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in the lobby of the PAC.
OCCA adheres to all health and safety protocols provided by the Governor’s Office as well as the City of Newport. All visitors to the PAC are encouraged, though not required for non-ticketed events, to wear masks.
The Olive Street Gallery is located at 777 W. Olive Street at the Newport Performing Arts Center.
Public hours are Tuesday – Friday from 10a.m. to 5 p.m.
