Brandon Lucas is the new musical director for the Oregon Coast Chorus Musical Director.
Lucas is a writer, composer, pianist, teacher, and technician who has been playing and teaching piano for nearly 20 years. He began playing at a young age, where he said he discovered a deep love for jazz, rock, and musical theatre performance.
Lucas began acting, singing, and performing professionally at age 13, and has since performed with world class musicians throughout the country in a variety of musical groups and projects.
After receiving his degree from The University of Colorado Boulder in 2020, he decided to focus on teaching and repairing pianos full time. In 2022, he left his long-time home of Colorado and moved to the Oregon Coast, completed his education at the Piano Technician Academy and opened Pacific Coast Pianos in Lincoln City, Oregon.
Lucas is a member of the Piano Technicians Guild and the National Music Teachers Association.
“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to lead this special group of people to make lovely music together," Lucas said. "Musical groups and projects like this are the things that are truly important to our community.”
Oregon Coast Chorus Team Coordinator Mary Mamer said teh group is excited to have someone with Lucas' background join the chorus as the Musical Director.
:His skills fit right in with our goal of providing quality acapella music in the barbershop style to our community,” Mamer said.
While the pandemic slowed everyone down the chorus continued to work on performance skills during zoom rehearsals, according to a release from chorus.
"Now that they are singing in the community again, those skills are being demonstrated as they share the joy of singing," the release states.
The chorus has attracted several new members during the holiday season and will be hosting an open house on Jan. 19.
Women and girls over 14 interested in learning more about the chorus, singing acapella music in 4-part harmony, and Sweet Adelines International, are invited to join the chorus that evening. Rehearsals are held at 6:15 p.m. each Thursday at the American Legion Post 116, 424 West Olive Street, in Newport. All rehearsals are open to the public. Women are invited to check them out any Thursday night.
For more information, call Willa at 541-444-1336
