As of April 19, everyone in Oregon 16 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine. The Moderna vaccine is only approved for ages 18 and older, while people 16 and 17 years old can only get the Pfizer vaccine
Lincoln County Public Health is now opening some clinics to walk-ins or standby lines. A walk-in appointment is when someone arrives at the clinic without an appointment and they sign to get an available dose at the clinic. Walk-ins may have to wait longer to get a dose depending on how many doses are available at the time you arrive.
Walk-ins are not guaranteed a dose. However, there are 600 appointments still available at the clinics listed below. Scheduling is still the best way to be sure you get a vaccine.
There are three walk-in options this week in the county. Here are the details for each (click on the sign up links below for more details:
Tuesday, April 20 (9am-5pm): Taft Fire Station in Lincoln City:
Clinic Location: North Lincoln Fire & Rescue - Taft Fire Station 4520 SE Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367
Sign up link to see when a walk-in time might be the fastest or to schedule an appointment: https://sugeni.us/Wk49
Wednesday, April 21 (9am-2:15pm): Newport Fairgrounds (Lincoln County Commons):
Clinic Location: Lincoln County Commons - 633 NE 3rd Street, Newport, OR 97365
Sign up link to see when a walk-in time might be the fastest or to schedule an appointment: https://sugeni.us/Wk4l
Saturday April 24 (9am-5pm): Taft Fire Station in Lincoln City:
Clinic Location: North Lincoln Fire & Rescue - Taft Fire Station 4520 SE Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367
Sign up link to see when a walk-in time might be the fastest or to schedule an appointment: https://sugeni.us/Wk4m
These clinics are open to anyone 18 years or older because they are using the Moderna vaccine. A second dose will be scheduled four weeks later.
Samaritan also has plenty of appointments available Friday and Saturday, though walk-ins are not available yet.
PCH Center for Health Education in Newport, 9am - 12pm each day. Friday will be Moderna vaccine, Saturday is Pfizer vaccine (16- and 17-year olds can sign up for Saturday). Link to register: https://openscheduling.mychart.samhealth.org/MyChart/covid19/#/
Samaritan Coastal Clinic will also be hosting a clinic Saturday in Lincoln City. Those appointments will show up on the link above sometime this week.
