Is your brain filled with stories just waiting for an outlet? Do you need someone with whom to share them? The 60+ Activity Center has the answer.
Beginning Monday, March 7, from 2-4 p.m., you are invited to join the new Writers’ Critique Group. Bring your writing to share with the group for feedback and critique. Share writing experiences and tips with other local writers. The group will be facilitated by local writer, Gus Gustafson.
To register for this group, go online to: www.newportoregon.gov/sc and click on the banner “Browse the catalog and register.” In the catalog you may view a listing of additional events, classes and educational presentations.
For additional information, call the office at 541-265-9617, or stop by at 20 SE 2nd Street, Newport, OR. Find the center on Facebook: www.facebook.com/NewportSeniorActivityCenter.
