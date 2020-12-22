This year, helping people quit is more important than ever.
With many people motivated to quit as a New Year’s resolution, and with cigarette and e-cigarette prices increasing on January 1, now is the time to get them free help to quit tobacco for good. In addition, as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to surge, quitting tobacco is an important way for people to protect themselves from developing serious complications from COVID-19 and tobacco use.
“Now is the perfect time for people to make their quit plan,” said Sara Herd, tobacco prevention and education program coordinator. “We know that six out of ten people in Oregon who smoke, vape or use other tobacco products want to quit. Smokefree Oregon and Lincoln County offer free counseling and medication to help, along with tools for people to quit on their own, for parents to help their children quit, and for health care providers to help their patients quit.”
To inspire people and connect them to free help, Oregon Health Authority's Smokefree Oregon is running advertising campaigns from mid-December 2020 through April 2021. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, campaigns like this are a powerful way to help people quit, prevent others from starting, and support tobacco prevention.
Vive sin Fumar was created entirely in Spanish, with and for the Latino community, and includes expanded Spanish-language resources online. Vive sin Fumar is for Latinx people between 24 to 54 years old who want to quit tobacco, or help a loved one quit. Using a positive tone and recognition of the achievements of the Latino community, it emphasizes connection, community experiences, support, and a sense of belonging. The campaign will run on television, radio, vivesinfumar.com, and social networks.
The English-language campaign, Quitting for Real, shows quitting tobacco as a journey, different for each person, and connects people to free help. It will run on digital media statewide—including the streaming radio platform Pandora—and billboards in the Portland-metro/Salem areas. Quit resources for individuals, parents of children who smoke or vape, and healthcare providers are available at SmokefreeOregon.com. Also, starting in January 2021, certified pharmacies in Oregon will be able to provide in-store patient health reviews and prescribe tobacco cessation products for people who want to quit.
Oregon Tobacco Quit Line: Free help 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for both youth and adults.
Spanish: 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-335-35692) or quitnow.net/oregonsp
English: 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669), text “READY” to 200-400, or visit quitnow.net/oregon
Native Quit Line for Alaska Indians and Native Americans: 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669), then press “7”
For help in other languages, please call 877-864-7552 TTY 711
TTY: 1-877-777-6534
In addition to helping people quit, Lincoln County works to prevent tobacco use, protect people from secondhand smoke and hold the tobacco industry accountable. Local efforts are focused on establishing a tobacco retail licensing program, an effective strategy to preventing youth access to tobacco and nicotine.
