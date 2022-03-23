Join the Newport 60+ Activity Center from 1-3 p.m. Friday, April 1, for an Artist Reception as the center opens a month-long exhibit featuring artwork created by artists attending various classes held at the center. The exhibit includes watercolor, glass art and photography. Enjoy light refreshments and chat with the artists as the center kicks off the exhibit.
Local artist Shirley Steinhauer has been a member of the Yaquina Art Association for over 30 years and is the instructor for art classes at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. She is currently teaching watercolor classes from 9-11 a.m. Thursdays for new students and 1-3 p.m. for returning students.
Local photographer Paul Calkins has been teaching classes on digital photography both at the 60+ Activity Center and at Oregon Coast Community College. In Digital Photography – The Basics, students learn how to use different menus and icons to take different types of photographs, as well as basic photographic composition. Digital Photography – Beyond the Basics is for those who wish to learn more about their DSLR interchangeable lens camera.
Artist Peggy Wood taught a glass art class where students created a solar-powered glass mushroom to light their walkway or yard.
For Wood, “This is a hobby with much love....and enjoyment. I am from a long line of family artisans that do everything from sewing crafts to ceramics, paintings and much more.”
Check the website and calendar for future art classes.
The Newport 60+ Activity Center is located at 20 SE 2nd St. in Newport. You may visit the web site at www.newportoregon.gov/sc to find out more about all the fun, free programs available at the center. Call for more information at 541-265-9617.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.