The Newport 60+ Activity Center is pleased to announce the addition of another fun art class to its repertoire. Instructor Ann Tebo would like to invite you to a one-time “Christmas in July” class to create a cute reindeer from cork, pipe cleaners and other assorted art supplies.
Don’t be afraid to explore your creativity in this fun class and create your own masterpiece.
The class will be held from 1-3 p.m. Friday, July 15, in the Education Center. Class size is limited to 10 participants, so register now. Supplies will be provided by the instructor, but she is asking that participants bring a glue gun if they have one.
To register for this class, go online to: www.newportoregon.gov/sc and click on the banner “Browse the catalog and register.” In the catalog you may view a listing of additional classes, trips, events, and educational presentations. For additional information, call the office at 541-265-9617, or stop by at 20 SE 2nd Street, in Newport. Find the center on Facebook: www.facebook.com/NewportSeniorActivityCenter
