Thinking of starting a small business? You’re not alone! Encore entrepreneurs over the age of 55 are one of the fastest growing groups of business owners. Your knowledge, passion, life and professional experience can help you turn your hobby into a business, share your skills, flex your entrepreneurial muscles, and diversify your income in retirement.
Join the Newport 60+ Activity Center from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, for an informative workshop titled, “Let’s Talk Business.” Bring your ideas for starting a small business and learn about the steps to a successful startup. Discover the risks for older entrepreneurs and find out what assistance is available from your local Small Business Development Center.
Workshop leader Wendy Ludwig is a small business adviser at the Small Business Development Center at Oregon Coast Community College, where the mission is to create joy and wealth in Lincoln County by helping start, grow, and retain profitable businesses. She holds a degree in accounting from Linfield College, and CPA designations in Oregon and California.
Before relocating to the Oregon Coast in 2017, Ludwig worked as a CPA and finance executive in the San Francisco Bay Area, initially in public accounting, and then in tax management at large companies in several different industries. She studied taxation and financial planning with graduate level courses at Golden Gate University and UC Berkeley.
Ludwig volunteers as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for children in Lincoln County who have experienced abuse or neglect. She enjoys walking her dog, hiking and kayaking, travel, cooking and playing the piano.
To register for this workshop, go online to www.newportoregon.gov/sc and click on the banner “Browse the catalog and register”. In the catalog, you may view a listing of additional trips, hikes, events, classes, and educational presentations. For additional information, call the office at 541-265-9617, or stop by at 20 SE 2nd Street in Newport. Find the center on Facebook: www.facebook.com/NewportSeniorActivityCenter
