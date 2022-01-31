The Newport Parks and Recreation Department 60+ Activity Center in partnership with Samaritan Health Services and the National Recreation and Parks Department will be offering a 12-session virtual “Walk with Ease” program beginning Tuesday, Feb. 8. Classes will be offered via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“Walk with Ease” is a free walking program for anyone who wants to move more, reduce pain, and engage safely and comfortably in a gentle walking program. Join for camaraderie and virtual support twice per week then walk and roll when it is convenient for you.
The Walk with Ease program, developed by the Arthritis Foundation, is proven to help reduce pain and stiffness associated with arthritis and offers benefits for people managing other chronic conditions. Walking is one of the safest and most beneficial forms of exercise for most people with arthritis and other chronic health conditions. It is safer and puts less stress on your body than most other forms of aerobic exercise – the kind that builds stamina and boosts cardiovascular fitness. Walking is an especially good exercise choice if you are older or have been less active.
This virtual “Walk with Ease” program will be facilitated by trained instructor, Bryn McCornack, who will provide information and tools you can use to help manage chronic condition symptoms and improve your quality of life. You will learn the benefits of how small increases in physical activity can result in big benefits to your health.
To register online, go to www.newportoregon.gov/sc. A Zoom link will be sent to all who register for the class. If you have limited or no “Zoom” experience, contact the 60+ Activity Center at 541-265-9617 to arrange for a tutorial by phone or in person at 20 SE 2nd Street, Newport, OR
