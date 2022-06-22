The Newport 60+ Activity Center would like to invite one and all to an upcoming presentation with Pet Partners of the Oregon Coast from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, June 29. You will learn about their mission to improve human health and wellbeing through the human-animal bond. Come meet some great therapy animals and their handlers and learn how you can become involved in this great program.
As anyone who has owned a pet knows, the human-animal bond can be a mutually beneficial relationship physically, socially and emotionally. Pet Partners’ mission is to improve human health and wellbeing through this human-animal bond. It is the leading international organization for training others in the benefits of animal-assisted therapy.
Pet Partners teams visit in a wide variety of settings and in various communities across the country and beyond with patients in recovery, people with intellectual disabilities, seniors living with Alzheimer’s, students, veterans with PTSD, people who have experienced crisis events, and those approaching end of life.
Following are short, biographical introductions to the teams who will be sharing the spotlight at this presentation.
Caroline Spark & Rocket, Board President and TEAM
Caroline Spark is a certified dog behavior consultant, professional dog trainer and co-owner of Instinct Dog Behavior & Training in Portland. With a PhD in psychology and a background in counseling, she has 45 years of experience helping people solve problems, meet learning goals, and achieve positive change in their own lives and in the lives of their dogs. She has been involved in Pet Partners of the Oregon Coast for many years, and currently serves as Board President. She also leads a Training & Support Group for animal-assisted therapy teams and teams-in-training.
Lynn Alexanderson & Piper, TEAM
Lynn and Piper have been involved with Pet Partners of the Oregon Coast since 2018. Piper is a 6-year-old English Lab who has been visiting libraries in Toledo, Oregon and Cottonwood Heights, Utah. She enjoys having children read to her and attending story hours.
Lynn says, “I’m a retired Clinical Social Worker, have always had dogs in my life, enjoy dog training and wanted to get into pet therapy after retirement.”
Katharine Harding & Toby, Board Vice President and TEAM IN TRAINING
I, Katharine Harding, first learned of Pet Partners 30 years ago. From 2008 until COVID, I was the handler of 2 registered teams—Karisto & Philia. We visited patients and staff at Shriners in Portland, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, Lakeview Memory Care, and hospice over those 12 years. When my dog, Toby, passes the evaluation and I’ve raised another puppy for a year, I hope to return to providing therapy visits. I’ve missed my most favorite volunteer work these last 2 years!
Bonnie Rimola & Riley, Executive Director and TEAM
I became a pet therapy team in 2000 in Sacramento, CA, when I became a Hospice SOUL (source of unconditional love) volunteer. In 2011, I was introduced to Pet Partners at Shriner’s Children’s Hospital and became a registered Pet Partner team to visit the children.
In 2016, I retired and moved to Seal Rock, Oregon, with my yellow lab Riley. We were introduced to Oregon Coast Therapy Animals – now renamed to Pet Partners of the Oregon Coast. Riley and I have been a Pet Partners registered team since 2017. Currently, I am the Executive Director and Team Training Coordinator for Pet Partners of the Oregon Coast.
Barb Le Boss & Magic, Board Member and TEAM IN TRAINING
I, Barb, have been a member of Pet Partners of the Oregon Coast for 23 years. I volunteered with my dog, Buddy for an after-school program in Yachats. I was introduced to Caroline Spark, who introduced me and Buddy to interactive fun training. We became a registered team in 2012. Currently, my new dog, Magic, and I are a team-in-training. The human animal connection I find to be one of life’s amazing interactions, both for joy and compassion.
If you would like to attend this presentation and learn more about this great program, please go online to: www.newportoregon.gov/sc and click on the banner “Browse the catalog and register.” For more information, stop by the office located at 20 SE 2nd Street, Newport, or call 541-265-9617.
Find the center on Facebook: www.facebook.com/NewportSeniorActivityCenter
