The Newport 60+ will host a Tax-Aide Information Session from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28. Long-time AARP volunteer Kathy Kuebbing will instruct class attendees on how to file their own taxes using the free Tax-Aide program.
Once tax season begins in February, computers will be available at the 60+ Activity Center for use to file your taxes. Scheduled days will be posted when Kathy will be available on-site to answer any questions that arise although she cannot do any hands-on assistance.
To register for this class, go online to: www.newportoregon.gov/sc and click on the banner “Browse the catalog and register.” For additional information, call the office at 541-265-9617, or stop by at 20 SE 2nd Street, Newport, OR. Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/NewportSeniorActivityCenter.
